Two arrested with MDMA in Kochi

June 29, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - KOCHI

A man and a woman were arrested by the Palarivattom police with 6.30 grams of MDMA and 0.56 grams of ganja.

The arrested were identified as Muhammed Suhail, 23, of Perumbavur and Saranya, 28, of Thodupuzha. They were nabbed during the course of a vehicle check near Palarivattom police station.

Theft

A man was arrested by the Central police after he allegedly stole the motorcycle of an accident victim in the pretext of helping him.

The arrested was identified as Vishnu Rajesh, 25, of Thammanam. According to the police, the petitioner who was on a two-wheeler met with an accident at Thammanam last Sunday around 3 p.m. He could not get up as the two-wheeler fell on his leg.

At that time, the accused who was passing through the area helped him back to his feet and took him to the Ernakulam General Hospital. While the victim was consulting the doctor, the accused slipped away with the motorcycle.

The police tracked him down and found that he was an accused in several cases.

Pocso

A man was arrested by the Kalamassery police on charge of sexually abusing a minor boy.

The arrested was identified as Sudhakaran, 66, of Kalamassery. He allegedly abused the victim in a shed near his home. A local resident happened to witness this following which he rescued the child.

It soon emerged that the accused had been allegedly abusing the boy for a while. The child was initially abused when he went to the house of the accused to fetch a ball. This then reportedly continued for almost a year since 2022, said the police.

The accused was produced before the court and remanded.