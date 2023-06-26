HamberMenu
Two arrested with MDMA in Kochi

June 26, 2023 10:07 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

In a combined operation, the District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force (DANSAF) and the Kalamassery police arrested two persons with nearly 35 grams of MDMA from the Kalamassery bus terminal near the Government Medical College on Monday.

The arrested were identified as Abuthahir K.H., 26, and Nasif Nazarr, 25, of Aluva. The seizure was made in a raid held as part of a string of such raids across the city police limits to mark the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking on a direction by District Police Chief (Kochi City) K. Sethu Raman.

The police said the accused were key suppliers of drugs to youngsters and students in areas including Edappally and Kalamassery. Abuthahir was already involved in a case registered by the Kalamassery police after being caught with MDMA. He was released on bail last October.

Ganja seized

A man employed as a security guard at a school in Kalamassery was arrested after 1.40 kilograms of ganja and 4 grams of heroin were recovered from his room in the school. The arrested was identified as Parimal Sinha, 24, of West Bengal.

