May 21, 2023 12:35 am | Updated 12:35 am IST - KOCHI

Two youngsters were arrested by the Panangad police on charge of possessing MDMA.

The arrested were identified as Menson S., 22, and Aby K. Cherian, 18, both from Manarkad in Kottayam. The police seized 2.56 grams of MDMA from them. They were intercepted during a vehicle checking along the Market Road in Nettoor.