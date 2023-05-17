Two arrested with MDMA in Ernakulam

May 17, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - KOCHI

The police arrested two persons for alleged sale of MDMA at their rented house at Thoppil, Vazhakkala, here on Wednesday.

The arrested are Shamsir, 31, of Malappuram and Pilja, 27 of Ranni. The Thrikkakara police recovered 12.9 grams of MDMA from them. They had allegedly taken the house on rent in the guise of a couple. The police had placed the house under surveillance after they received information that youth were visiting the house during night hours.

The accused had allegedly brought the drug from Bengaluru and Goa and were selling it in small packets, according to the police.