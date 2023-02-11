ADVERTISEMENT

Two arrested with MDMA, hashish oil in Kochi

February 11, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

In a joint operation by the District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force (DANSAF) and the Town North police, two persons were arrested with 3 grams of MDMA and 3 grams of hashish oil from a lodge at Kaloor on Saturday. The arrested are Farish, 35, of Vypeen, and Nisthafir, 28, of Kodungalloor. Following a tip-off, the police raided the lodge and found the contraband. Nisthafir has cases registered against him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US