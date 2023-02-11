Two arrested with MDMA, hashish oil in Kochi

February 11, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - KOCHI

In a joint operation by the District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force (DANSAF) and the Town North police, two persons were arrested with 3 grams of MDMA and 3 grams of hashish oil from a lodge at Kaloor on Saturday. The arrested are Farish, 35, of Vypeen, and Nisthafir, 28, of Kodungalloor. Following a tip-off, the police raided the lodge and found the contraband. Nisthafir has cases registered against him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.