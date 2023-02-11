HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two arrested with MDMA, hashish oil in Kochi

February 11, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

In a joint operation by the District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force (DANSAF) and the Town North police, two persons were arrested with 3 grams of MDMA and 3 grams of hashish oil from a lodge at Kaloor on Saturday. The arrested are Farish, 35, of Vypeen, and Nisthafir, 28, of Kodungalloor. Following a tip-off, the police raided the lodge and found the contraband. Nisthafir has cases registered against him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.