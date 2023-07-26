Two arrested with MDMA, ecstasy pills in Kochi

July 26, 2023 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - KOCHI

After a brief lull, the Excise department on Wednesday seized 15 ecstasy pills (1.24 grams) from the city.

They were among drugs — the other being 18.55 grams of MDMA in crystal form — seized from a man-woman duo who were arrested from an apartment at Marottichuvadu near Edappally after being under the surveillance of Excise sleuths for a while. The operation was carried out jointly by the Ernakulam Excise Intelligence and the City Excise range.

The arrested are Aravind, 32, of Idukki and Ashli, 24, of Kakkanad. They were reportedly part of the racket engaged in dealing synthetic drugs in the city. Excise officials said the accused used to hire rooms online at various places in the city for drug dealings. They allegedly used to smuggle drugs from Bengaluru.

Three months ago, the Excise Special Action Team had arrested a member of the gang known as Night Riders Task Team with MDMA and a super bike owned by Aravind. Excise officials had since been hunting for Aravind who had gone into hiding.

As the probe was under way, the Excise intelligence tracked the duo to the apartment. Following this, they were being tailed by the Excise Shadow Team for days. Officials swooped down on them after confirming that they were in possession of drugs.

The accused had hired the apartment in the guise of dog trainers. They used to spend the day in the apartment before venturing out in the night allegedly for selling drugs. Ecstasy pills drew a price upwards of ₹4,000 depending on demand. The Excise claimed to have received information about more members of the gang. They will be arrested soon, said Excise sources.

A team comprising inspector Pramod M.P., intelligence preventive officer N.G. Ajith Kumar, preventive officers T.N. Ajayakumar and K.R. Sunil, and civil excise officers with city metro shadow team N.D. Tomy, P. Padmagireeshan, and Animol made the arrest.

