Two persons were arrested by the Edathala police with 19 grams of heroin.

The arrested are Anwar Husaain, 26, and Najmul Ali, 20, of Nagaon in Assam. They were nabbed during a vehicle checking at Pookkattupady.

The drugs were allegedly meant for sale among migrant workers. Though they tried to flee, the police chased them down. The car they used was also taken into custody. They were produced in court and remanded.

