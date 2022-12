December 29, 2022 12:19 am | Updated 12:19 am IST - KOCHI

The central police on Wednesday arrested two persons with ‘ganja toffees’ from Banerjee Road in the city.

The arrested are Vikas, 30, of Uttar Pradesh and Saddam, 31, of Assam. The police seized 30 packets containing around 1,200 toffees. They allegedly used to sell a toffee at ₹10. Banned tobacco products and their scooter were also seized.

The police said the accused used to smuggle in drugs from other States through trains and sell them in the city.