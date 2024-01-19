GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two arrested with 7 kg of ganja in Aluva

January 19, 2024 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons were arrested, with around 7 kilograms of ganja, in Aluva in a joint operation by the District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force and the Aluva police on January 19.

The arrested were identified as Manikantan, 30, and Pradeesh, 36, of Choondy. They were nabbed as part of the ongoing Operation Clean conceived by District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vaibhav Saxena.

A tip-off led to the arrests. The accused had allegedly sourced ganja from a forest region in Odisha through an agent. They used to buy ganja for around ₹3,000 per kilogram and then sold it here for as much as ₹15,000, said the police.

Manikantan was already an accused in a murder case registered in Aluva in 2015 while Pradeesh was an accused in a NDPS case registered in connection with the seizure of 10 kilograms of ganja in Palakkad.

