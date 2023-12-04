HamberMenu
Two arrested with 60 grams of MDMA in Ernakulam

December 04, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons were arrested with MDMA as part of Operation Clean by the Ernakulam Rural police on Monday.

In a joint operation by the Anti-Terrorist Squad and the Aluva East police, 60 grams of MDMA were seized. The arrested are Afsal, 26, of Kunnatheri, and Sahal, 24, of Choornikkara. They allegedly smuggled in the drug from Bengaluru.

Operation Clean is being conducted on the instructions of District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vaibhav Saxena. Three persons were arrested with nearly 2 kg of MDMA on Sunday. The drug was found hidden in their rented home at Paravur and inside the tyres of a car parked on the compound.

According to the police, the three persons were part of a major racket in the district and had been into the trade for years. They flew to Delhi and then returned by road via Bengaluru in second-hand vehicles with the contraband. The drug brought in bulk was then sold in small quantities of 50 gram and 20 gram packets in Kochi.

Arrested under KAAPA

An allegedly habitual offender was arrested under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA) as part of Operation Clean. The arrested is Vivek, 27, of Kuzhuppilly. KAAPA was invoked on the basis of a report submitted by Mr. Saxena. The arrested has cases at Munambam, North Paravur and Puthencruz police stations for murder, assault, and theft.

