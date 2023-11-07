Two arrested with 50 grams of MDMA at Angamaly

November 07, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - KOCHI

A man and a woman were arrested with 50 grams of MDMA at Angamaly on Tuesday.

The arrested are Ziya, 32, of Pallithazham, and Sajith, 28, of North Paravur. The arrests were made during a joint operation by the Rural District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force and the Angamaly police.

A vehicle examination conducted based on a tip-off received by District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vivek Kumar led to the seizure and arrests. The seizure was made from a tourist bus headed from Bengaluru to Kochi. The drug was found hidden in a bag in specially created chambers.

According to the police, the drug was bought from Madivala in Bengaluru for around ₹40,000 per gram. It was allegedly meant for sale for four-times that price in Edappally and Kakkanad areas. The police believe that the accused had smuggled in drugs in a similar manner in the past as well.

The accused were planning to disembark at Edappally. However, the police team intercepted the bus near the Angamaly KSRTC bus stand and conducted a check. Sajith already has a case registered against him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in Alappuzha.

A team led by narcotic cell DySP P.P. Shams, Angamaly inspector P. Lal Kumar, sub inspectors S. Devika and Martin John, assistant sub inspector M.S. Vijesh, and senior civil police officers M.R. Midhun and Ajitha Thilakan made the seizure.

