The city police arrested two youngsters with 26.84 grams of MDMA from an apartment at Nettoor on May 31 (Friday).

The arrested are Shifas, 30, and Mubeen P.K., both from Kannur. A team of the District Anti Narcotic Special Action Task Force and Panangad police made the seizure.

The drug was allegedly sourced from Bengaluru for sale. A detailed investigation is under way.