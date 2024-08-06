GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two arrested with 19 kg of ganja in Kochi

Published - August 06, 2024 01:06 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Ernakulam Rural police have arrested two persons and seized nearly 19 kg of ganja from them as part of the Operation Clean targeting drug traffickers.

The arrested were identified as Fadil, 23, of Kodungalloor, and Ratheesh, 23, of Palakkad. The Thadiyittaparambu police made the arrests and the seizure based on the direction of District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vaibhav Saxena.

Fadil was arrested near the Manakkakadavu bridge allegedly with two bags containing five packets of ganja in one bag and four packets in the other. He was nabbed when he reportedly arrived to hand over the ganja to a person referred by Ratheesh, who went into hiding as soon as Fadil was arrested. Ratheesh was later apprehended in Palakkad.

The ganja was reportedly stored in a lodge at Kalamassery for sale. It has since emerged that the six persons, including a woman, who were arrested with over 6.50 kg of ganja by the Binanipuram police last week, were friends of Ratheesh. They were allegedly peddling ganja in the garb of online food delivery.

