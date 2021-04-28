Two arrested with 150 kg of ganja

The State Excise Enforcement Squad on Wednesday arrested two persons travelling on a pickup van and seized 150 kg of ganja from them at Aanavathil on the Container Terminal Road.

The arrested men were identified as Nandakumar, 27, of Palakkad, and Kunjumon, 36, of Walayar. They confessed to have smuggled in the ganja for a resident of Mulavukad identified as Boat Antony.

The squad has been keeping a close eye on Malappuram, Palakkad, and Ernakulam districts for the past couple of days following information that drug networks were active after bars and liquor outlets were closed as part of the pandemic-related restrictions.

The consignment was being smuggled in the guise of transporting mangoes from Hyderabad. Ganja was found hidden in craters filled with the fruit. The arrested had criminal cases, including an attempt to murder, and cases under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act registered against them in the past.

Kunjumon was recently released on bail after being arrested in connection with another ganja haul by the excise at Kanjikode. He was active in drug trafficking and was suspected to be a vital player in the gang trafficking ganja in large quantities from Andhra Pradesh to Kerala.

A team led by Excise Circle Inspector in-charge of the State Excise Enforcement Squad, T.Anilkumar, made the arrest. Circle Inspector G. Krishnakumar, Excise Inspectors T.R. Mukesh, K.V. Vinod, and S. Madusoodanan Nair, civil excise officers P. Subin, M. Vishakh, Shamnadh S, R. Rajesh, and Muhammed Ali were also part of the team.

Customs Preventive Headquarters Superintendent Vivek V. and Assistant Excise Commissioner Suresh Kumar were also present. The vehicle and the consignment were handed over to a team led by Ernakulam Special Squad Inspector N. Sankar for further formalities.

The operation comes close on the heels of a combined operation conducted by the State Excise Enforcement Squad and Customs (Preventive) targeting premium hotels in the city earlier this month in which four, including a disc jokey, were arrested.

Besides, three were arrested with 25 kg of ganja from Mannarkkad and another one with 5 kg of ganja from Walayar last week.