Two arrested with 1.5 kg of ganja in Ernakulam

July 22, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hill Palace police on Saturday arrested two persons with 1.50 kilograms of ganja.

The arrested were identified as Akbar Aalam, 28, and Rohith Aalam, 18, of West Bengal. They were allegedly engaged in selling ganja at Irumbanam.

Vehicle theft

Two persons were arrested by the Elamakkara police on charge of vehicle theft during the early hours of Saturday.

The arrested are Sreeraj, 23, of Kollam, and Ebin, 25, of Vengoor. A police patrol team found them in suspicious circumstances at Edappally. They were arrested following the ensuing interrogation.