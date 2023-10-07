Two arrested with 130 nitrazepam tablets in Kochi

October 07, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - KOCHI

In a joint operation by the Excise special action team, Excise Intelligence and Excise special squad, two persons who were allegedly members of a drug racket that targeted students and youngsters in the city were arrested with 130 nitrazepam tablets, a prescription drug with hypnotic qualities.

The arrested are Vishnu Prasad, 29, of Elamkulam and Tomy George, 35, of Eloor. Two smartphones and a two-wheeler were also seized from them.

According to Excise officials, the racket was involved in the sale of the drug by the code name ‘Padayappa Brothers.’ The racket allegedly used to target students in hostels and even offered ‘test dose’ to lure them into substance abuse. They used to deliver the drug on advance orders, said the officials.

The department had received intelligence report about the racket, and a special team under the Enforcement Assistant Commissioner had been on the hunt since then.

Prasad was nabbed by the Excise shadow team after they received a tip-off that he was at the underpass near the Cheranalloor signal junction on Container Terminal Road for potential sale. His interrogation led to the arrest of George, who was allegedly the wholesale dealer of the drug. He was picked up from ESI Junction near Pathalam while he was allegedly waiting for customers.

The seizure of such a huge volume of nitrazepam tablets is being reported in the district after a long gap. As per preliminary assessment, the drug was sourced from Coimbatore and Salem. A tablet was allegedly sold at around ₹100. Enforcement Assistant Commissioner T.N. Sudheer said the agency had information about the other members of the racket, and that more arrests would be made shortly.

Special squad Circle Inspector Sajeev Kumar M., Inspector Pramod K.P., Intelligence preventive officer N.G. Ajithkumar, preventive officer M.T. Harris, city metro shadow team civil Excise officers N.D. Tomy, A. Jayadevan, and Anju Anandan made the arrest.