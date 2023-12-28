ADVERTISEMENT

Two arrested on theft charge

December 28, 2023 02:02 am | Updated 02:03 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A man was arrested by the Town North police on charge of theft from the cash counter of a hotel.

The arrested is Shinas, 38, of Thrissur. The alleged incident took place in the early hours of December 25. The accused allegedly entered the hotel on SRM Road at Kaloor and stole ₹17,650. He was produced in court and remanded.

Assault case

A man accused of assaulting a youngster and robbing his motorcycle and mobile phones was arrested by the Town North police.

The arrested is Devan, 35, of Udaya colony in Kadavanthra. The alleged incident took place at Kaloor on December 24. The complainant and his friend who had turned up for having tea were allegedly beaten up before being robbed by a gang led by the accused.

Then they reportedly rang up the complainant’s father and demanded ₹27,000 to return the valuables, which included a motorcycle and two premium mobile phones. Besides, ₹3,000 was forcibly secured through UPI payment.

The accused was nabbed from near the South railway station.

