Two arrested on theft charge in Kochi

They had allegedly snatched a chain from a 70-year-old woman

They had allegedly snatched a chain from a 70-year-old woman

The Unnukal police on Thursday arrested two persons on charge of snatching a chain from a house at Kavalangad.

The arrested are Manikandan, 32, of Kannur and Sumesh, 28, of Idukki. The theft took place on July 12. They allegedly snatched a chain weighing three sovereigns from a 70-year-old woman who was sleeping. They had gone into hiding since then.

A team led by Muvattupuzha Deputy Superintendent of Police Muhammed Riyas, Inspector O.A. Sunil, Sub Inspector Rajesh, Assistant Sub Inspectors P.S. Sudheesh, Jayakumar, and Biju John, and civil police officer P.N. Azad made the arrest.

Ornament theft

Meanwhile, the Kothamangalam police arrested a man on the charge of stealing money and gold ornaments from a house at Kuthukuzhi.

Krishnan, 28, of Idukki is accused of stealing seven sovereigns of gold ornaments and ₹2 lakh.

A team comprising Inspector Aneesh Kumar, Sub Inspector T.N. Meethin, Assistant Sub Inspectors K.M. Salim, M.M. Regi, and N. Nishanth Kumar made the arrest.