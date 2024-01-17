Two arrested on robbery charge by Kothamangalam police

January 17, 2024 08:06 am | Updated 08:06 am IST - KOCHI

Two persons were arrested by the Kothamangalam police on charge of moral policing and robbery.

The arrested are Shameer, 42, of Muvattupuzha, and Navas, 39, of Muvattupuzha. The incident took place on the night of Sunday.

The police said the accused allegedly forcibly stopped the petitioner and his girlfriend travelling on their motorcycle. They allegedly grilled them and assaulted the petitioner who was left with a fractured knee and other injuries. The accused also allegedly stole the victim’s bag containing his wallet, UAE driving licence and ATM card. In the ensuing probe, the bag was recovered from the house of Navas.

The accused were produced before the court and remanded.

Fake gold

A man was arrested by the Muvattupuzha police on charge of cheating a bank lakhs of rupees by pawning fake gold ornaments.

The arrested was identified as Muhammed Ashraf, 49, of Malappuram. He had allegedly pawned 12 fake gold bangles weighing 96 grams in a bank against a loan of ₹3.85 lakh. The accused was an agent in timber business in Perumbavoor.

He was found to have similar 13 cases against him in Malappuram, Mancherry, Thodupuzha, and Vadakkancherry police stations. He was taken to the bank for evidence collection.