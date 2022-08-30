Two arrested on charge of vehicle theft

Special Correspondent KOCHI
August 30, 2022 00:36 IST

The Perumbavoor police on Monday arrested two persons in connection with the theft of a motorcycle.

The arrested are Aneesh Shaji, 18, of Vannapuram and Vishal, 18, of Idukki. Both reside in Vengola. The motorcycle was stolen from near Sofia college at Perumbavoor in the early hours of July 1.

Aneesh had stolen the vehicle and then given it to Vishal, the police said. At the time of interception, the motorcycle had a fake registration number. Aneesh has cases against him for vehicle theft at Perumbavoor and Edathala police stations and the Ernakulam Railway Police for mobile phone theft.

The Perumbavoor police had arrested a Chennai resident last week in connection with the theft of two scooters. This led to the accused.

A team led by Inspector R. Ranjith, Sub Inspectors Rinse M. Thomas, Josy M. Johnson, and Benoy, Assistant Sub Ispector Jayachandran, Senior Civil Police Officer Abdul Manaf, and Civil Police Officers Subair and Jijumon Thomas made the arrest.

