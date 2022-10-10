Two arrested on charge of theft

ADVERTISEMENT

The North police on Monday arrested two persons on the run allegedly after a theft from near the North railway station.

The arrested were identified as Murdun Badaseth, 19, and Sudeep Nair, 19; both residents of Kandhamal in Odisha.

They were the accused in a case registered with Koothattukulam police on Monday morning. The petitioner said that the accused had come to stay at his place on Sunday. But they were missing in the morning along with two mobile phones and ₹10,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Koothattukulam police alerted the North police about the movement of the accused within their limits. They were found to be staying at a lodge near the railway station and were picked up.

Man arrested

The Chengamanad police arrested a man accused of cheating after taking a camera worth around ₹1.40 lakh and related equipment on rent.

The accused took the camera on rent for two days at ₹2,000 per day after convincing the petitioner that he lived near UC College in Aluva.

Shortly thereafter, he switched off his mobile phone and went absconding. It soon emerged that the address he had given was fake.

A team led by Inspector V.S. Vipin and comprising sub inspector P.D. Benny, assistant sub inspectors Sinu Mon and Joy Varghese, and civil police officers M.A. Dixon, K.P. Sbeastian and Tarun Kumar made the arrest.