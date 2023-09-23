Two arrested on charge of stealing tablets from de-addiction centre at Muvattupuzha

September 23, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - KOCHI

Two persons were arrested by the Muvattupuzha police on charge of stealing tablets meant for opioid substitution therapy from the de-addiction centre of Muvattupuzha General Hospital.

The arrested were identified as Nikhil Soman, 26, of Nadama in Thripunithura, and Sony Sebastian, 26, of Thripunithura Thekkumbagham. They were accused of stealing the tablets distributed by the government for de-addiction treatment. District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vivek Kumar had deployed a special team for probing the case.

Soman has cases against him registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at Hill Palace police station. Sebastian also has cases against him at Ernakulam Town North, Hill Palace, and Infopark police stations.

The theft took place last month. The door to the centre and that of a cupboard storing the tablets were found broken. Both the accused had undergone treatment at the centre.

The police had gone through footage from about 30 CCTV cameras in Muvattupuzha town and nearby areas as part of the probe. The investigation team was led by DySP Muhammed Riyas. The team comprised Muvattupuzha Inspector P.M. Baiju, sub nspector Vishnu Raj, assistant sub inspector P.C. Jayakumar, and senior civil police officers K.A. Anas and Bibil Mohan.

Job fraud

The Kalady police made one more arrest in connection with a case registered for alleged job fraud. The arrested was identified as Gopi G. Menon, 55, of Kaloor. The police had arrested Usha of Wadakkanchery in connection with the case.

The case was registered on a petition filed by a resident of Sreemoolanagaram. As per the petition, the person was cheated of ₹6 lakh on the promise of a job in the Revenue department through the employment exchange. The amount was collected in five instalments. The last lot of ₹2 lakh was reportedly collected after handing over a fake job offer letter at Kalady.

A team led by inspector N.A. Anoop, sub inspector James Mathew and senior civil police officers M.P. Jinson, Shaiju Augustine and M.B. Jayanthi made the arrest.