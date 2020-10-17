Two arrested on charge of stealing furniture

Kochi

17 October 2020 01:58 IST

Arrest made on a petition by a woman entrepreneur

The Town North police arrested two persons accused of stealing furniture, refrigerator, and freezer from an eatery at Kaloor that was not being operated for a while.

The arrested are Sanjay, 23, and Rajesh, 22, both residents of Thripunithura. They were the fifth and sixth accused in the case and were charged with taking away valuables on a tipper lorry. The first accused, Raju, and fourth accused, Binoy, had already been arrested.

The arrest was made on a petition filed by the woman entrepreneur who used to run the eatery since 2015. Following a dispute between the entrepreneur and the building owner over the alleged expiry of lease agreement in 2019, the eatery had remained closed.

Advertising

Advertising

According to the police, a group led by Raju had forcibly entered the eatery and taken away the valuables. A similar attempt six days later was foiled on the intervention of the police.

Sanjay also stands accused of robbing a mobile phone and money from a person near Kaloor on October 10.

Cheating case

A person accused of having sexually exploited a woman and usurped her money after promising to marry her before leaving the country two years ago was arrested on his return at the Kochi airport on Friday.

A lookout notice had been issued for Abdul Khadar, 47, of Alathur after the woman filed a petition. The emigration officials detained him on arrival.

Later, the Alathur police took him away in an ambulance in compliance with the COVID-19 protocol.