Kochi

Two arrested on charge of stealing furniture

The Town North police arrested two persons accused of stealing furniture, refrigerator, and freezer from an eatery at Kaloor that was not being operated for a while.

The arrested are Sanjay, 23, and Rajesh, 22, both residents of Thripunithura. They were the fifth and sixth accused in the case and were charged with taking away valuables on a tipper lorry. The first accused, Raju, and fourth accused, Binoy, had already been arrested.

The arrest was made on a petition filed by the woman entrepreneur who used to run the eatery since 2015. Following a dispute between the entrepreneur and the building owner over the alleged expiry of lease agreement in 2019, the eatery had remained closed.

According to the police, a group led by Raju had forcibly entered the eatery and taken away the valuables. A similar attempt six days later was foiled on the intervention of the police.

Sanjay also stands accused of robbing a mobile phone and money from a person near Kaloor on October 10.

Cheating case

A person accused of having sexually exploited a woman and usurped her money after promising to marry her before leaving the country two years ago was arrested on his return at the Kochi airport on Friday.

A lookout notice had been issued for Abdul Khadar, 47, of Alathur after the woman filed a petition. The emigration officials detained him on arrival.

Later, the Alathur police took him away in an ambulance in compliance with the COVID-19 protocol.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 17, 2020 1:59:33 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/two-arrested-on-charge-of-stealing-furniture/article32877574.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY