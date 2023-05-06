ADVERTISEMENT

Two arrested on charge of smuggling gold through Kochi airport

May 06, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons were arrested by the Nedumbassery police on Saturday on charge of smuggling gold through the Cochin International Airport.

The arrested are Suraj, 28, of Irinjalakuda and Muhammed Faisal Rahman, 25, of Malappuram. Suraj had come from Dubai, and 634 grams of gold in capsule form was reportedly recovered from him. Rahman had reportedly gone to pick him up from the airport.

District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vivek Kumar had received a tip-off based on which police personnel were deployed outside the airport and adjoining areas. The two were stopped by the police for examination at the police aid post. The gold was seized in the ensuing examination.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The police had seized 30 sovereigns of gold smuggled in from abroad at the airport parking area on April 30.

A team led by Inspector Sony Mathai, Sub Inspector S. Sivaprasad, assistant sub inspectors Shiju and Baiju Kurian, and senior civil police officer Bindu made the arrest.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US