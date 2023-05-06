Two arrested on charge of smuggling gold through Kochi airport

May 06, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - KOCHI

Two persons were arrested by the Nedumbassery police on Saturday on charge of smuggling gold through the Cochin International Airport.

The arrested are Suraj, 28, of Irinjalakuda and Muhammed Faisal Rahman, 25, of Malappuram. Suraj had come from Dubai, and 634 grams of gold in capsule form was reportedly recovered from him. Rahman had reportedly gone to pick him up from the airport.

District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vivek Kumar had received a tip-off based on which police personnel were deployed outside the airport and adjoining areas. The two were stopped by the police for examination at the police aid post. The gold was seized in the ensuing examination.

The police had seized 30 sovereigns of gold smuggled in from abroad at the airport parking area on April 30.

A team led by Inspector Sony Mathai, Sub Inspector S. Sivaprasad, assistant sub inspectors Shiju and Baiju Kurian, and senior civil police officer Bindu made the arrest.