Two arrested on charge of smuggling drugs through courier firms at Angamaly

The Angamaly police on Thursday arrested two persons in connection with a case registered for attempted smuggling of synthetic drugs through courier firms at Angamaly and Kuttamassery.

The arrested are Muhammed Afsal, 25, of Alangad and Vishnu, 24, of Nedumbassery. The police had arrested one Ajmal of Chengamanad last month in connection with the case. He was nabbed while returning after allegedly taking delivery of a consignment of 200 grams of MDMA from a courier firm at Angamaly.

The ensuing probe led to the seizure of another 200 grams of MDMA set to be smuggled out through a courier firm at Kuttamassery. Both the consignments were dispatched from Mumbai hidden inside Bluetooth speakers. According to the police, Afsal had examined the sample and bought the drug from Mumbai along with Ajmal, while Vishnu was the local peddler who sold it in small packets. The accused had several cases against them.

The arrests were made as part of a special drive by District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vivek Kumar against drugs. Aluva Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) P.K. Sivankutty, Narcotic Cell DySP P.P. Shams, and Angamaly Inspector P.M. Baiju made the arrest.