Two arrested on charge of robbing two-wheeler rider involved in accident

October 28, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons were arrested by the Njarakkal police on charge of robbing a person involved in an accident after rescuing him.

The arrested are Shajahan, 28, and Abhilash, 25, of Mattancherry. The incident took place near the Njarakkal government hospital on Friday evening.

The victim who had fallen from his motorcycle was rushed to the hospital by the accused who then allegedly robbed him of his money and a costly helmet.

The victim, a student of Sacred Heart College, Thevara, was on his way back from the college when he fell after his motorcycle skidded in the rain. The accused were just behind him in another two-wheeler. They took to him to the hospital and allegedly robbed him of his money and then his helmet.

The accused are history sheeters and have many cases including those under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

