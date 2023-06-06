HamberMenu
Two arrested on charge of robbery

June 06, 2023 01:24 am | Updated 01:25 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Two, including a transwoman, were arrested by the Ernakulam Central police on Monday on the charge of attacking a youth and robbing his mobile phone and cash.

The arrested were identified as Anu Sreenivas, 31, of Kothad and Anushree, 36, of Kayamkulam. The incident took place on Saturday night. The accused and five others allegedly attacked the youth and stole his mobile phone and ₹7,000.

Job fraud

A man was arrested on charge of cheating three persons of ₹6 lakh by promising them jobs in Europe. The arrested was identified as Shinson Thomas of Thrissur. The accused allegedly took ₹2 lakh each from three complainants by offering them jobs and didn’t give them the jobs or the money back.

