Two arrested on charge of killing newborn

November 11, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - KOCHI

The Ernakulam Rural police have found that the newborn baby whose body was found along the banks of a river at Mudikkal near Perumbavoor in October was murdered. The Perumbavoor police have arrested two persons in connection with the incident. The arrested are Muksidul Islam, 31, and Mushida Khatoon, 31, both from Assam.

According to the police, the accused strangulated the 10-day-old baby girl. The body wrapped in a piece of cloth was found abandoned in a bag on October 8.

The police had registered a case for unnatural death. The then District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vivek Kumar formed a special investigation team (SIT), and the probe centred around workplaces of migrant workers, lodgings and hospitals.

It emerged during the probe that a woman from Assam who was working at a plywood company at Methala had given birth to a baby around that time. The woman later went missing. The SIT then extended the probe to Assam and tracked her down.

According to the police, the accused were living together after getting separated from their respective partners. The woman had not gone to the hospital for delivery-related care. The accused had taken an autorickshaw to abandon the body in the river. They reportedly fled to Assam after that.

The SIT comprised Inspector R. Ranjith, sub inspector Josy M. Johnson, assistant sub inspectors N.K. Biju and N.D. Anro, and senior civil police officers P.A. Abdul Manaf, Jinju K. Mathai, P. Noble, and Shanthi Krishnan.