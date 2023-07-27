HamberMenu
Two arrested on charge of impersonation, blackmailing

They had blackmailed a man-woman duo in the guise of Excise officials

July 27, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons were arrested by the Kalady police on charge of intimidating and blackmailing a man-woman duo in the guise of Excise officials.

The arrested are Ajas, 32, and Rinshad, 24, of Chengal. The accused had allegedly threatened a man and his woman friend near the Chengal railway bridge by approaching them claiming to be Excise officials. They allegedly beat up the man and forcibly took photographs and videos of the two. They then threatened to upload them on social media unless they were paid. They collected ₹4,000 through Google Pay, the police said.

The accused had gone into hiding after the incident. The police have also recovered the mobile phone that was used to capture the images and videos. Ajas was an accused in a case registered at the Eloor police station under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

