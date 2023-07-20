HamberMenu
Two arrested on charge of cheating job aspirants in Kochi

July 20, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons were arrested by the Infopark police on the charge of cheating job aspirants by promising them jobs abroad.

The arrested were identified as Habeeb Abubacker, 34, of Malappuram; and Prabhabalan Panicker, 59, of Alappuzha.

Habeeb was accused of cheating a resident of Wayanad to the tune of ₹2.58 lakh by promising him a job in Abu Dhabi. The cheating was done through a firm named GPlus Enterprise that operated at Chittethukara in Kakkanad. A probe was under way to find out whether more people had fallen prey to similar cheating through the enterprise.

Prabhabalan was accused of cheating a resident of Kakkanad to the tune of ₹18.26 lakh by promising him a job in Canada.

