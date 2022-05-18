Two arrested on charge of bike theft in Kochi

Proceeds from the crime were allegedly used to procure drugs

The police have arrested two persons from Fort Kochi and Mattancherry who were allegedly involved in the theft of six two-wheelers .

The accused, Shiraz, 31, and Rinshad, 32, from Fort Kochi, had been previously booked in cases related to sale and possession of drugs.

Shiraz was the mastermind of the illegal act, while Rinshad aided the thefts by providing information on vehicles. The special team, which was formed after the thefts in West Kochi, found that the accused had stolen four two-wheelers from the Fort Kochi police station limits, while two other motorcycles were stolen from Mattancherry. The proceeds from the sale of the vehicles were reportedly used by the accused to lead a luxurious life and to purchase drugs.

The police said that the accused used to sell the stolen bikes in Tamil Nadu. They would cross the border at night to prevent being nabbed. Shiraz admitted during questioning that he had stolen six bikes from Salem, Chennai, and Bengaluru. He was living in Tamil Nadu and reportedly visited Kochi to carry out thefts. The investigation team is searching for those who allegedly helped the accused sell the motorbikes in Tamil Nadu.

The special investigation team was formed by Kuriakose V.U., Deputy Commissioner of Police, Kochi, and was led by Raveendranath V.G., Assistant Commissioner, Mattancherry.