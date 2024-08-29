ADVERTISEMENT

Two arrested on charge of attempted sexual abuse in Kochi

Published - August 29, 2024 08:06 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Munambam police arrested two persons on charge of attempting to sexually abuse a woman.

ADVERTISEMENT

The arrested are Siyad, 45, of Pallippuram, and Dhaneeth, 35, of Munambam. The incident took place at a beach resort near Munambam Velankanni Church on August 23 at 2 p.m.

According to the police, the accused allegedly barged into the victim’s room and tried to sexually abuse her. When she attempted to flee, the accused allegedly assaulted her physically and verbally.

Theft

A man was arrested by the Varapuzha police on charge of theft. The arrested is Manikantan, 42, of Varapuzha. He was accused of stealing money from a shop in Varapuzha on the night of August 25. He was produced in court and remanded.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US