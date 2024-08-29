Two arrested on charge of attempted sexual abuse in Kochi

The Munambam police arrested two persons on charge of attempting to sexually abuse a woman.

ADVERTISEMENT

The arrested are Siyad, 45, of Pallippuram, and Dhaneeth, 35, of Munambam. The incident took place at a beach resort near Munambam Velankanni Church on August 23 at 2 p.m.

According to the police, the accused allegedly barged into the victim’s room and tried to sexually abuse her. When she attempted to flee, the accused allegedly assaulted her physically and verbally.

Theft

A man was arrested by the Varapuzha police on charge of theft. The arrested is Manikantan, 42, of Varapuzha. He was accused of stealing money from a shop in Varapuzha on the night of August 25. He was produced in court and remanded.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.