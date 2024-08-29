Two arrested on charge of attempted sexual abuse in Kochi

The Munambam police arrested two persons on charge of attempting to sexually abuse a woman.

The arrested are Siyad, 45, of Pallippuram, and Dhaneeth, 35, of Munambam. The incident took place at a beach resort near Munambam Velankanni Church on August 23 at 2 p.m.

According to the police, the accused allegedly barged into the victim’s room and tried to sexually abuse her. When she attempted to flee, the accused allegedly assaulted her physically and verbally.

Theft

A man was arrested by the Varapuzha police on charge of theft. The arrested is Manikantan, 42, of Varapuzha. He was accused of stealing money from a shop in Varapuzha on the night of August 25. He was produced in court and remanded.