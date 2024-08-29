GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two arrested on charge of attempted sexual abuse in Kochi

Published - August 29, 2024 08:06 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Munambam police arrested two persons on charge of attempting to sexually abuse a woman.

The arrested are Siyad, 45, of Pallippuram, and Dhaneeth, 35, of Munambam. The incident took place at a beach resort near Munambam Velankanni Church on August 23 at 2 p.m.

According to the police, the accused allegedly barged into the victim’s room and tried to sexually abuse her. When she attempted to flee, the accused allegedly assaulted her physically and verbally.

Theft

A man was arrested by the Varapuzha police on charge of theft. The arrested is Manikantan, 42, of Varapuzha. He was accused of stealing money from a shop in Varapuzha on the night of August 25. He was produced in court and remanded.

Related Topics

Kochi / sexual assault & rape / theft & burglary

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.