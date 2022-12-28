ADVERTISEMENT

Two arrested on charge of attempt to murder

December 28, 2022 01:02 am | Updated 01:02 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Njarakkal police arrested two persons on charge of attempt to murder.

The arrested are Sarath, 26, and Justin, 24, of Puthuvype. They were accused of waylaying two persons who were riding a motorcycle and grievously hurting them using iron rods and beer bottles. The incident took place near the Puthuvype lighthouse on Christmas day.

The police said the attack was a retributive action against the two who had reportedly attacked a friend of the accused in the past.

A team led by Inspector Rajan K. Aramana, Sub Inspectors Mahin Salim, Dipin, and Dolly Dharmaratnam, Assistant Sub Inspector Devaraj, and civil police officers Girijavallabhan, Umesh, Swarabh, Prejith, and Preejan Sudheeshan made the arrest.

Assault

The Oonnukal police arrested four persons on charge of trespassing on a house compound and attacking a woman and her husband who questioned bursting of firecrackers in front of their home.

The arrested are Sumesh, 32, Arun, 23, Akhil, 21, and Jithin Raj, 29, of Neriamangalam. The incident took place at Vellapara on Christmas night around 10 p.m.

A team led by Sub Inspectors K.P. Siddique and Shaju Philip, Assistant Sub Inspectors Laison Joseph, P.T. Sudheesh, and M.S. Sajeev Kumar, senior civil police officers A.P. Shinoj, Shanil, and P.A. Naseema, and civil police officers P.N. Azad and Faisal made the arrest.

