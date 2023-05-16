Two arrested on charge of attacking police team

May 16, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - KOCHI

Two persons were arrested by the Ernakulam North police after they allegedly assaulted members of a police patrol team around 2.15 a.m. on Tuesday.

The arrested are Sanoop, 28, of Thrissur and Rahulraj, 30, of Palakkad. Sanoop claimed to be an actor and Rahulraj a graphic designer, and that they were part of a film crew shooting in Fort Kochi. Three others who allegedly fled the scene have also been booked.

According to the first information report (FIR) registered by the North police, a group, including women, was found hanging around and smoking in public with a few motorcycles parked around haphazardly near Deshabhimani Junction.

The patrol team asked them what they were doing during the odd hours and sought documents of the motorcycles. However, they declined to produce the documents and threatened the cops.

When the police tried to take the vehicles into custody, assistant sub inspector Shibu Cherian and civil excise officer Umesh allegedly came under attack as they were pushed around and shoved. Seeing this, Inspector Prathap Chandran K.G. intervened, and he was also reportedly meted out similar treatment, the FIR said.

“The two who were eventually arrested were among those who were rude and attacked the police. They resisted their detention but were taken to the station with the help of additional police party, including a control room vehicle which arrived at the scene by then,” said Mr. Chandran on whose complaint the case was registered.

The youths were booked under IPC Sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

“We seized four motorcycles as well. When we checked the registration numbers of the motorcycles, the number of one vehicle was found to be that of an autorickshaw. Later on Tuesday, the owner of the motorcycle produced a copy of the registration certificate. The number was changed probably to mislead the enforcement authorities if caught in a surveillance camera,” said police sources.

Later, video footage emerged of one of the accused lying on the ground resisting to board the police vehicle and a cop kicking him.