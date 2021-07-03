Two arrested on charge of assaulting woman

Suspected case of dowry-related atrocity

The Aluva West police on Saturday arrested two persons on the charge of beating up a young pregnant woman in what is suspected to be a dowry-related atrocity.

The arrested are Mohammad Ali Jouhar, 28, of North Paravur and his friend Safar, 26. They were among the five accused in the case registered in connection with the alleged harassment of the woman demanding dowry.

The case was registered on Wednesday night after 22-year-old Nehalath, who is four months pregnant, and her father Salim were allegedly beaten up by the accused.

The police have also arraigned Jouhar’s mother Subaida, 55, and sisters Shabeena and Shareena as well on the victim’s allegation that they too had harassed her. The police are probing their roles even as they remain convinced that the victim was subjected to harassment, both mental and physical, over dowry.

The couple got married nine months ago, and the girl’s family allegedly paid a dowry of ₹8 lakh and gold ornaments worth ₹2 lakh. The accused, however, allegedly kept demanding more.

The police have registered a case invoking IPC Sections 498 (enticing or taking away or detaining with criminal intent a married woman), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), and 34 (act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).