Two arrested on assault charge

KOCHI

The Kalady police on Wednesday arrested two persons of a five-member gang on the charge of assault.

The arrested were identified as Pappachan, 41, and Justin Varghese, 35, of Kanjoor. They are accused of assaulting one Lins Paul with bottles at a bar in Kalady owing to past enmity on Monday, the police said. The victim is undergoing treatment in a hospital.

A hunt is on for the rest of the accused. A team led by Inspector B. Santhosh, sub inspector Sivaprasad, and assistant sub inspectors M.S. Sivan, Joshy Thomas, and Regi made the arrest.