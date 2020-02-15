Kochi

Two arrested on assault charge

The Ernakulam South police arrested two persons on the charge of attempt to murder in the alleged attack on a woman employee of Muthoot Finance, leaving her with a fractured hand. The arrested are Anilkumar, 41, and Piyus, 50, both from Ernakulam. They were produced in court and remanded in judicial custody. In her petition, the woman had alleged that she was attacked by one of the workers protesting against the company, near the Kadavanthra metro station while she was on her way to work.

