Two arrested in train robbery case

KOCHI

15 May 2021 00:13 IST

The special team probing the alleged robbery and assault on a young woman who was travelling in the Guruvayur-Punalur train on April 28 has arrested two persons on the charge of helping one Babukuttan, who was charged with the crime, sell the stolen jewellery.

The stolen gold too was recovered. Those arrested on Friday by the Railway Police are Pradeepan and Muthu, both natives of Varkala. Two more of his accomplices have been identified, it is learnt.

