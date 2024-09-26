ADVERTISEMENT

Two arrested in murder case in Ernakulam

Published - September 26, 2024 01:26 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons were arrested by the Perumbavoor police in connection with the alleged murder of a middle-aged man.

The arrested are Ajims, 35, of Marampilly and Shefeer, 47, of Pallikkavala. They were nabbed for the alleged murder of Shamsudheen, 49, of Mudikkal.

According to the police, Ajims and Shamsudheen had a scuffle near a Bevco outlet at Perumbavoor on September 14. Shefeer is accused of taking Shamsudheen by car to the outlet’s vicinity on September 23. The two had drinks there and then had an argument. Ajims was in the vicinity watching all this, the police said.

Later, when Shamsudheen was returning, Ajims allegedly hit him using a steel rod from behind. The victim was also reportedly assaulted using a stone. All the while, Shefeer kept egging Ajims on to continue the assault, the police said.

Shamsudheen died at a nearby hospital. Shefeer was a history-sheeter with multiple cases against him, including drug peddling.

