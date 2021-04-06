Two arrested in Kalamassery

KOCHI

06 April 2021 02:05 IST

The Kalamassery police have arrested two persons in connection with the distribution of materials that were found to defame Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate P. Rajeev, who is contesting from the Assembly constituency.

The two persons, P.A. Gafoor and Sashidahran, from Kalamasssery were released on bail in the early hours of Monday after they were arrested, said police sources. They said the two were involved in distributing materials without the name and address of the printer or publisher.

An LDF worker said the two were among a group of workers distributing the materials under the title ‘Kalamassery Vaartha’ after about 12 midnight on Sunday. The materials were seized and a police complaint was lodged. Though the two persons arrested and released on bail were termed as United Democratic Front (UDF) supporters, the political combine has denied any knowledge of the development.

Advertising

Advertising

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) sources also said that the party was not aware of the printing or distribution of the materials.

The Kalamassery constituency, where Mr. Rajeev of the CPI(M) takes on V.E. Abdul Gafoor of the IUML, is being keenly watched. The Assembly segment has favoured UDF candidates during the last two elections.