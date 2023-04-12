Two arrested in ganja seizure case

April 12, 2023 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - KOCHI

Two persons accused in a case registered by the Palluruthy police in connection with the seizure of 175 kg of ganja from a car were arrested on Wednesday.

Sajeer, 39, of Rameswaram and Shameer, 40, of Edakochi were arrested on the basis of CCTV footage and scientific evidence, the police said.

The Palluruthy police had seized ganja hidden in a car that was found in a near-abandoned state on Friday. This happened just hours after a man, identified as Akhil Raj, was arrested from Ambalamedu with 16 kg of ganja.

He had allegedly hired the car in which the narcotic was found hidden. As soon as news about Akhil’s arrest was known, those now arrested moved the car, which was parked at Akhil’s home. Though the car appeared to be abandoned, it was actually hidden at the location where it was eventually found, the police said.

“The firm that rented the car had fitted it with a GPS tracker, and this helped the police locate the car. But the movement of the car between the time when it was moved out of Akhil’s house and when it was eventually parked within our station limits remain unknown as the tracker didn’t function at that time,” said Palluruthy police sources.

The police said more persons were involved in the case, including one from Thripunithura. Only with his arrest would details about the source of the narcotic and its purported destination would be known, they added.

