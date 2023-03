March 16, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - KOCHI

A father-son duo was arrested by Oonukal police on charge of verbally abusing a minor girl and attempting to assault her and her younger siblings.

The arrested were identified as Kunju, 65, and his son Anoop, 34, of Neriamangalam.

According to the police, the accused verbally abused the girl following which she cried, bringing her younger brother and sister to the scene. The accused then allegedly chased them around with a knife and an axe.

