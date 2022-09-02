Two arrested for theft at Aluva in Kochi

A motorcycle and a mobile phone were stolen

Special Correspondent KOCHI
September 02, 2022 18:50 IST

The Aluva East police on Friday arrested two persons in connection with two separate theft cases.

The arrested are Renjish Raju, 24, of Erumathala and Jayan, 42, of Kuttamashery. Renjish is accused of stealing a motorcycle parked near the Aluva railway station. The vehicle, which belonged to a Palakkad resident, was recovered from Renjish with the number plate removed.

Jayan was arrested on the charge of stealing a mobile phone from a shop near Aluva private bus stand.

A team comprising Inspector L. Anilkumar, Assistant Sub Inspectors G.S. Arun, A.M. Shahi, and Santhosh Kumar, and senior civil police officers K.M. Shihab, Mahin Shah, Abubacker, and Muhammed Ameer made the arrest.

