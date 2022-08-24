Two arrested for robbing man at bar
They pawned the chain and bought another using proceedsKOCHI
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
The Mulanthruthy police on Wednesday arrested two persons accused of robbing a man’s gold chain in a bar.
The arrested were identified as Sajan, 44, and Vinod, 40, both residents of Mulanthuruthy. The accused allegedly assaulted and robbed the victim in a bar earlier this month. They had then pawned the chain and bought another chain using the proceeds. The chain was also recovered from them.
TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
A team led by inspector P.S. Shiju and comprising of sub inspectors Sumitha, Regi, and Suresh, senior civil police officer Vinod, civil police officers Rajesh and Santhosh Kumar made the arrest.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
READ MORE FROM