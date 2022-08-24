Two arrested for robbing man at bar
They pawned the chain and bought another using proceeds
The Mulanthruthy police on Wednesday arrested two persons accused of robbing a man’s gold chain in a bar.
The arrested were identified as Sajan, 44, and Vinod, 40, both residents of Mulanthuruthy. The accused allegedly assaulted and robbed the victim in a bar earlier this month. They had then pawned the chain and bought another chain using the proceeds. The chain was also recovered from them.
A team led by inspector P.S. Shiju and comprising of sub inspectors Sumitha, Regi, and Suresh, senior civil police officer Vinod, civil police officers Rajesh and Santhosh Kumar made the arrest.
