Two arrested for robbing man at bar

The Mulanthruthy police on Wednesday arrested two persons accused of robbing a man’s gold chain in a bar.

The arrested were identified as Sajan, 44, and Vinod, 40, both residents of Mulanthuruthy. The accused allegedly assaulted and robbed the victim in a bar earlier this month. They had then pawned the chain and bought another chain using the proceeds. The chain was also recovered from them.

A team led by inspector P.S. Shiju and comprising of sub inspectors Sumitha, Regi, and Suresh, senior civil police officer Vinod, civil police officers Rajesh and Santhosh Kumar made the arrest.