Two arrested for recruitment fraud in Kochi

February 21, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kunnathunadu police on Tuesday arrested two persons on charge of recruitment fraud.

Jinaraj, 64, of Puthencruz and Valsan Mathai, 52, of Kizhakkambalam were accused of cheating job aspirants of lakhs of rupees by promising appointments in various boards, corporations, and public sector units.

They allegedly cheated a man from Kuttamangalam of ₹4.50 lakh by promising recruitment in the Kerala State Beverages Corporation (Bevco), while another aspirant from Puthencruz was cheated of ₹3.50 lakh after being promised a job at Milma.

They had allegedly issued an ‘appointment letter’ to the victim on a forged letterhead of Bevco. They kept on replacing the ‘appointment letters’ citing various reasons to keep the man from producing it for a non-existent job. Three such ‘appointment letters’ were issued to the victim who paid the money in cash, said the police. A cheque was collected from the man who was promised a job at Milma.

Jinaraj allegedly introduced himself as a retired civil servant and an influential politician. The police suspect that several aspirants would have fallen prey to the alleged trickery. They had reportedly offered placements in companies such as Oushadhi and Telk.

The two used to personally meet their potential victims and talked them into making payments. They convinced the victims that they were getting permanent appointments. The victims realised that they were being taken for a ride only when the appointments promised never materialised following which they lodged police petitions.

More persons are turning up at the station with complaints. Jinaraj has similar cases for cheating registered against him at Ambalamedu amd Njarakkal police stations.

A team comprising Sub Inspectors A.L. Abhilash and K.R. Haridas, assistant sub inspectors Venugopal and J. Saji, and senior civil police officers T.A. Afsal, Joby Chacko and Abhilash made the arrest.